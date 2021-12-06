BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident.
Justin Galloway, 31, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Galloway faces a maximum sentence of six years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Jacob Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 3 a man called police to report someone had sped past him on Interstate 89, slowed down and displayed a handgun.
Fox said the victim reported he was driving south on his way to Waterbury when the incident occurred. He said the victim reported he did nothing to provoke the driver into a state of road rage.
The victim told Fox he was in the passing lane when a red Volkswagen Tiguan drove past him in the other lane. The trooper said the victim reported the vehicle then got in front of the victim’s vehicle and slowed down. This happened multiple times, so the victim sped up in an attempt to get away from the Volkswagen, according to court records.
Fox said the victim reported the driver of the Volkswagen, later identified as Galloway, started yelling at him and displayed a silver handgun. The trooper said the victim reported he was able to get off the interstate and called 911.
Fox said the victim gave police the Volkswagen’s license plate number and the trooper contacted the vehicle’s owner. He said the owner was Galloway’s partner and she reported Galloway had been driving her vehicle. The trooper said she reported Galloway doesn’t own any guns.
Fox said he then spoke to Galloway who reported he was on his way home from Burlington. He said he was in the passing lane on Bolton Flats when a vehicle quickly came up behind him with its high beams on. Galloway reported he got out of the way, but the vehicle drove in front of him and hit its brakes multiple times in an attempt to get Galloway to drive into the vehicle, also known as brake checking, according to court records.
Fox said Galloway reported he rolled his window down and tried to motion to the driver to pass him.
Galloway told the trooper he did not have a gun nor did he own one.
Fox said Galloway did show police three pellet guns he owned.
The trooper said while Galloway was being taken into custody, Fox noticed Galloway had a holster on his hip. He said he asked Galloway about the holster and he responded he wears it “for show.”
Fox said while Galloway was being transported to the Middlesex barracks for processing, Galloway removed the holster and tried to hide it by stuffing it between the seats.
He said Galloway was involved in a similar road rage event in August 2018, where Galloway was accused of pulling a gun on Route 62.
