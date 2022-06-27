CHELSEA – A Barre man accused of going after family members with a knife is now facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at someone.
Righley Jacob Jones, 21, pleaded not guilty Friday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement and three misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Jones faces a maximum sentence of eight years and six months in prison. He was ordered held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $1,000 bail.
Trooper Jacob Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on June 23 a man in Williamstown called police to report his ex-girlfriend had shown up at his home, there was an altercation and a gun was involved. Fox said a witness reported the woman arrived in a vehicle where Jones was a passenger along with two other passengers. The trooper said he was told the woman was there to see her child, but witnesses reported the state Department for Children and Families instructed them not to give the child to the woman.
Fox said the victim reported Jones pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim's chest and said, “I'll shoot you.” The trooper said the victim reported Jones either pulled the gun from his waistband or retrieved it from the side of the vehicle's door.
Fox said two witnesses at the scene reported they saw Jones point the gun at the victim and load a round into the chamber.
Fox said he spoke with Jones who reported the victim had put his hands on the woman, whom Jones was now in a relationship with, by grabbing her shoulders. Jones reported the victim flashed a gray revolver, according to court records, so he retrieved a BB gun. Fox said Jones reported he did not point the gun at anyone and it had an orange tip to show it wasn't a real gun. The trooper said the victim reported the gun had no such orange tip.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer said in his affidavit a witness who was in the vehicle with the woman and Jones reported he did not see the victim brandish a weapon, but the victim did move his hand towards his hip. Pennoyer said the witness reported he gave Jones the BB gun and Jones still had it.
Pennoyer said a second witness who was in the vehicle reported the gun involved was an actual firearm, not a BB gun, and it belonged to her partner. She told police she had placed the gun in the vehicle and Jones took it out during the altercation, according to court records. Pennoyer said the witness reported Jones did not point the gun at anyone.
Jones is accused of violating his conditions of release by violating his 24-hour curfew, engaging in threatening behavior, and by possessing a gun.
Those conditions are in place because in November, Jones pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct.
Officer Zach Willey, of the Hardwick police, said in his affidavit for that case, on Nov. 13 police received a report of a man pulling a knife on a family member at a car dealership. Willey said he arrived and found Jones was being held down by the family member and employees of the business.
He said a witness reported Jones and his family went to the dealership looking for a vehicle for Jones when he became agitated. Willey said Jones then took out a knife and started stabbing a vehicle's tire and seat. He said Jones charged at family members with the knife, but was taken to the ground.
