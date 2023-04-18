BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Travis Flynn, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Flynn faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victim.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit State Police received a report from the Department for Children and Families in November stating Flynn had sexually assaulted a young boy who is currently 9 years old. Keener said the victim is a member of Flynn’s family. She said the assault reportedly took place more than two years ago.
Keener said the victim was interviewed, but the case was closed because the interview didn’t produce any disclosure of criminal acts.
In January, Keener said State Police received another report from DCF, again alleging Flynn had abused the victim.
The detective said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre in April. She said the victim reported Flynn would molest the child and would get angry with the victim if he told Flynn, “No.” Keener said the victim reported Flynn forced the victim to touch Flynn, as well.
The detective said the victim was interviewed a second time at OUR House in April. She said the victim reported an incident during which Flynn molested the victim and forced the victim to perform a sex act. The victim reported that incident of abuse stopped when the laundry was finished and the victim thought, “Thank God,” according to court records.
Keener said the victim was 6 years old when this abuse took place.
The detective said she spoke with Flynn on April 17. She said she asked Flynn if he had ever touched the victim in a sexual way or if he ever forced the victim to perform a sex act. Keener said Flynn denied the accusations.
