WINOOSKI — Some Vermonters may qualify for a voucher program to help replace a household appliance with an energy-efficient one.
The program is through Efficiency Vermont. Vermonters can see whether they’re eligible and can apply either by visiting EfficiencyVermont.com/Free-Products or by calling 888-921-5990.
Those who qualify can receive a voucher to replace an appliance such as a refrigerator, freezer or air-conditioner with a new, energy-efficient one.
“Upgrading to an efficient appliance means you waste less energy, and spend less on your energy bill,” stated Lauren Wentz, low-income program manager at Efficiency Vermont, in a release. “A new, more efficient refrigerator can save you as much as $150 over the life of the appliance simply because it uses less electricity.”
The program is on a first come, first served basis. Everyone who applies, who qualifies, will get a voucher but some people may not get one right away.
“The sooner you apply, the sooner you can take advantage of this program to access efficient appliances,” stated Wentz. “It helps reduce energy bills and improves affordability and reliability in Vermont homes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.