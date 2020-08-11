MONTPELIER — A pair of contested primaries for the right to run for Washington County’s three Senate seats in November produced six apparent winners on Tuesday. Though one town — Woodbury — hadn’t reported results by press time, it appeared the three incumbents — all Democrats — earned the right to run for re-election, while Republicans settled on three candidates who will look to unseat them.
Based on unofficial results, Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier, Sen. Anthony Pollina, D-Middlesex, and Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D-Montpelier pulled away from challenger Theo Kennedy, of Middlesex, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
Meanwhile, Republican voters settled their own contested primary throwing their support behind Dawnmarie Tomasi, Dwayne Tucker and Ken Alger, all of Barre Town. A fourth Barre Town resident, Brent Young, finished fourth in what was a considerably closer race.
Cummings, a 12-term senator, was the big winner, finishing first in almost every town that reported results including all of the county’s population centers — Barre, Barre Town, Montpelier, Waterbury and Northfield.
The one exception was Middlesex — Pollina and Kennedy’s hometown. Cummings finished second there — 33 votes behind Pollina and just six votes ahead of Kennedy.
The third-place finish was a rarity for Kennedy who finished fourth – in most towns reporting results.
The pattern established itself early with Cummings pacing the field, Pollina finishing second in most cases, followed by Perchlik with Kennedy bringing up the rear.
That was the case in Barre where Cummings finished with 665 votes, followed by Pollina with 599, Perchlik with 459 and Kennedy with 363 votes, respectively.
It also was true in conservative Barre Town, where Cummings picked up 704 votes, followed by Pollina with 547, Perchlik with 406 and Kennedy with 358.
Cummings and Perchlik finished one-two in their hometown earning 1,795 votes and 1,723 votes, respectively, in Montpelier. Pollina finished a respectable third with 1,617 votes and Kennedy placed a distant fourth with 1,168.
As the results rolled in, Cummings and Pollina, who is running for what would be his sixth term, built up insurmountable leads, and with results outstanding from one tiny town, Perchlik was comfortably ahead of Kennedy.
With 19 of 20 towns reporting, Cummings had 8,441 votes, followed by Pollina with 7,514 votes, and Perchlik with 6,394 votes. Kennedy had 5,528 votes, and it appeared highly unlikely he would overtake Perchlik who had a lead roughly the size of the population of Woodbury — 887.
The Republican primary was considerably closer, and with results from Woodbury, likely will determine who finished first.
According to unofficial results, Tomasi was just two votes behind Tucker in what turned into an incredibly tight race for first place.
Tucker, who ran for Senate two years ago, had 2,491 votes and Tomasi, a political newcomer, had 2,489 votes. Alger who also ran two years ago, appeared poised to make another run with a solid third-place finish. He had 2,336 votes and enjoyed a 356-vote cushion over Young who was sitting on 1,980 votes with the results from Woodbury outstanding.
The results of Tuesday’s voting and the set the stage for a November race that will pit three incumbent Democrats — Cummings, Pollina and Perchlik, who is running for his second term, against a trio of Republican hopefuls — Tucker, Tomasi and Alger — and a couple of just-announced Independents, Nat Frothingham, of Montpelier, and Paul Vallerand, of Barre Town.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
