WATERBURY — Riding a wave of strong voter participation in Tuesday’s election, Waterbury state Reps. Tom Stevens and Theresa Wood prevailed in a four-way race to represent the Washington-Chittenden district in the Vermont House.
The two Democrats fended off challenges from Waterbury Republican Kathi Tarrant and Bolton independent William McGorry.
The incumbents were the top vote-getters across the district that covers Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington and Buel’s Gore.
Wood won the most votes with 3,364 or 36.2%; Stevens had 3,012 votes or 32.5%; Tarrant won 1,048 votes which was 11.29%, and McGorry had 593 votes or 6.4%, according to results reported by town clerks across the district.
Turnout for the general election was strong in all of the communities, ranging from a high of 65.7% in Huntington/Buel’s Gore and 63% in Waterbury, according to the town results. Buel’s Gore had 29 voters cast ballots and they were combined with the Huntington results for the legislative race, explained Huntington Town Clerk Heidi Racht.
The election gives Stevens an eighth term in the State House where he has been chair of the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs. Wood’s reelection is to a fourth term. She has been vice chair of the House Committee on Human Services.
Voters town clerks said they received many early ballots after voters were mailed ballots by the start of October. Waterbury Town Clerk Karen Petrovic said 1,899 votes came in before Tuesday.
Still, clerks fielded a significant number of requests for ballots at the polls, which required voters to sign an affidavit to attest they had not voted previously. Racht said about 300 voters fell into that category. “There’s a certain group of people who enjoy getting their ballot without having to ask for it,” she said. “For others, coming to the polls is a chance to see people. It’s all about community.”
