PLAINFIELD — Residents have another town-wide vote coming asking for approval of a large amount of funding, this time for a bridge that needs to be replaced on Brook Road.
At the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, the group discussed the need for about $311,000 in funds to move the water and sewer lines impacted by the Route 2 and Main Street intersection fix. A town-wide vote is needed to approve the funding and the project is on hold until the town gets that approval and signs agreements with the state. This money would be the town’s match for a FEMA grant to replace the bridge on Brook Road in the village. That project is estimated to cost $1.24 million. If the town received a 20-year loan for its match, local officials said the actual cost, including interest, would be about $387,000.
The town is also on the hook for about $150,000 for the pedestrian bridge project on Main Street, which it is paying with a loan. Construction is expected to get underway next week.
The board wanted to get feedback from the public about the project at Tuesday’s meeting. Board members were to decide if the town should apply for the FEMA grant this year or wait because of the other financial burdens currently impacting the town.
Milone & MacBroom, engineering consultants from Waterbury, inspected bridges on Mill Street and Brook Road a few years ago and determined they weren’t wide enough to handle major rainstorms, suggesting the town would need to widen the underpasses of the bridges to allow water and debris to flow through smoothly in the event of a flood.
The Brook Road bridge suffered serious storm damage twice in less than five years — most recently in summer 2015 — and is considered the higher priority of the two. Engineers have recommended the removal of the bridge on Mill Street as well, but town officials have said that’s not something the taxpayers can afford. They hope replacing the Brook Road bridge will alleviate many of the issues.
The Great Brook bends to the right before it gets to that bridge. Debris, instead of flowing straight through the underpass, gets hung up on the riverbank.
Two people who live next to the Brook Road bridge, Yoko Kishishita and Susan Grimaldi, told the board about their experiences dealing with flooding there.
Kishishita said she was out-of-state when the flooding took place in 2015. She said she left for Nevada in the morning and by the time she got off the plane her cellphone was inundated with messages from neighbors letting her know her house had been flooded.
“It’s just something you never expect to happen to you,” she said.
Kishishita said she came back to town and discovered she couldn’t get to her house because the bridge was heavily damaged from the storm. She had to find another way home.
Grimaldi talked about her experience in August 1989 where heavy rains caused flash flooding. She said the bridge jammed with debris and within minutes water was flowing into her home. Grimaldi said she carried her 3-year-old son and rushed as quickly as she could out the back of the house.
“It was terrifying,” she said.
Residents, including board member Sasha Thayer, discussed what options might be available to address the flooding. Thayer said the town could buy up the properties around the bridge so no one would be in danger by living there. Others pointed out that would cost the town more than the bridge replacement.
Town Clerk Linda Wells wanted residents to consider the financial impact of going forward with the project. Wells suggested the town find some other way to make the area safer “without this extreme cost.”
Thayer said resident Michael Billingsley suggested installing a box culvert there instead of replacing the bridge.
Board member Tammy Farnham pointed out the town is well past the stage to discuss options. Farnham said the town hired an engineering firm to design the new bridge, a design which has since been completed, and there is an estimated cost.
“It’s just do we do that now with this grant or do we try to figure out the budget and do it next year,” she said.
Board chairman Jim Volz agreed with Farnham that the question before the board is when to replace the bridge, not if it should be replaced.
Thayer said she wasn’t comfortable applying for a grant without getting the approval of residents for the town’s match first.
Resident Alice Merrill, who has been helping the town with grant applications, said the details for this year’s grant application haven’t come out yet and are expected later this month. Merrill said the application needs to be in by January.
Thayer suggested holding a special town meeting for the vote prior to the deadline. If the town decides to wait on the funding, the vote could be held on Town Meeting Day in March.
No action was taken Tuesday, with board members preferring to wait on the grant details before making a decision.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
