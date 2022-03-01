PLAINFIELD – Jim Volz didn't seek re-election, but he was re-elected to the Select Board anyway after his name was written in on Town Meeting Day.
Volz received 56 write-in votes and no other write-in candidate came close for his three-year seat. He had not planned on staying on the board, but had signaled that he may be open to staying if chosen by the voters.
Everything passed in Plainfield.
With 310 residents voting, 236 of them voted in favor of a question asking if the town can borrow up to $220,000 for the Main Street bridge fix. Officials are hoping to pay all but $40,000 of the $400,000 project using grant funds, but they wanted the option to take out a loan if necessary.
The municipal budget, which was approved by 286 voters, included $30,000 for an expected loan payment which also could be used to help pay the grant match. The now-approved budget is $1,118,475, which is a 7.4% increase over the current budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.