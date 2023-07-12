Montpelier cleanup - RH
Buy Now

Theresa Murray-Clasen, left, and other volunteers, help with the cleanup efforts at Bear Pond Books in downtown Montpelier on Wednesday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

As waters recede from the streets of Vermont’s cities and towns, thousands of individuals have begun the work of rebuilding communities in the wake of flooding that caused catastrophic damage across the state during the past several days.

But with state officials and relief agencies expecting statewide needs to become clearer through the next few days, many have also said recovery work will require an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com