WATERBURY — Visitors have until Tuesday to see and hear the multimedia exhibition, “The Voices of St. Joseph’s Orphanage,” in the atrium of the State Office Complex.

The series of 19 posters containing photographs and printed information with access to audio recordings tells a story of abuse, accountability and amends from the perspectives of surviving residents of St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington in the 19th and 20th centuries.

