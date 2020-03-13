The impact of the coronavirus crisis is being felt in the restaurant, bar and retail trades across central Vermont.
Proprietors on Friday reported varying effects on their businesses as people became more wary of venturing out or being in crowded, confined spaces despite efforts by various establishments to ensure sanitary surroundings. In other instances, some establishments were closed, and public events canceled. Foot traffic in both downtowns was noticeably sparse on Friday.
In Montpelier, the Blue Stone craft pizza house on Main Street, the restaurant was completely empty during the lunch hour, which Caitlin Brower, a server and bartender, said was highly unusual.
“It feels like a significant drop in business,” she said, adding that she thought there was a direct correlation to the coronavirus.
“It’s hard to say, but I do,” she said of so few customers. “(The virus is) really all anyone is talking about.”
Asked what precautions the restaurant was taking to ensure safe surroundings, Brower said, “I bleached everything this morning and I’ve done a lot of hand-washing and we’re to remain very sanitary. ... It’s especially hard in this industry. We don’t have paid time off, we don’t get paid if we’re not here – it’s a little stressful.”
Across the street at Charlie O’s, bartender Abby Jenne said some of the older clients were trying to keep their distance from anyone, a recommended safety precaution to avoid spreading the virus.
“They’re trying to stay six feet away from people, which is fine,” she said. “We’ve been working really hard with the Lysol on the door knobs and all over the place. We fumigate the bar before we open and if we see someone who (seems) sick, we fumigate around them after they leave.”
Jenne said she was surprised that business was better than usual Thursday. She said it "freaked me out a little bit. ... Maybe they think alcohol cures it. We’re trying to stay informed. ... We’re just trying to stay ahead of things and hope for the best and be prepared for the worst.”
At Three Penny Taproom, co-owner Kevin Kerner said it was hard to tell whether business had been affected because March is a traditionally slow month.
"Economically, we haven’t really seen an impact,” he said. “Nevertheless, we’re taking it very seriously for our staff’s sake, for our community’s sake. We’ve always had really high standards of protocols for wiping down tables, making sure the solutions are at the right strengths, hand-washing – and they’re heightened.”
At The Skinny Pancake on Main Street, Manager Jacob Goss said business had “dramatically decreased” because of concerns about the virus. “We still have our typical rushes but it’s not where we would expect it to be,” he said.
“There’s a lot of concerns: We’re concerned about people’s stress levels, concerned about business and the economy. The biggest concern is just not having any answers, knowing the direction to go, how seriously should we be taking this, should we be reducing hours, should we be closing? Should we be doing these things now, to prevent (viral spread)?” he added.
At Capitol Grounds on State Street, shift leader Rudy Davis said there had been a “slight slowdown” of business. “People have been getting worried and reacting adversely to someone blowing their nose, so there’s a lot of fear, whether it’s misplaced or not, a lot of fear and people not bothering to come into town.”
A druggist at Kinney Drugs on Main Street said he had been inundated by customers asking for extra refills of their medication, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Barre, at the Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen, co-owner Keith Paxman, said he had not yet seen a major drop in business. On the catering side of the business, however, he said there had there had been some events postponed. Paxman said Cornerstone recently scored well in a health inspection.
“That just shows how much attention we pay to the cleanliness, hygiene and food – handling practices –and that was before a pandemic had been cleared,” he said. “So, we were already pretty hyper-sensitive about being a clean restaurant before, and now that this has happened, we’re even more hypersensitive."
Temporary closings in the area include the Montpelier Farmers Market today at Caledonia Spirits, which has also closed its bar and shop for the time being.
