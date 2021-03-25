MARSHFIELD — Local officials are considering creating an ordinance that would ban fireworks in the village.
At the board of trustees’ regular meeting Wednesday night, trustee Ian Covey said he’s noticed recently, and especially this past summer, people were using fireworks more frequently. Covey said he knows the town doesn’t have a noise ordinance, but he knows residents have been bothered by the fireworks.
“Not only from a noise standpoint, but also from a safety issue,” he said. “All the houses in the village are pretty close to each other and firing off fireworks I think could be a real fire hazard. I think we should look at putting a ban within village limits on the use of fireworks.”
Covey noted it is illegal to shoot off fireworks without a permit, which would come from the town’s fire marshal. He said this ordinance wouldn’t allow fireworks in the village even with a town permit.
“I think it really poses a real risk. I mean, it may not to the house of the person that’s firing them off. But it very well could to the people that are surrounding them. We have a lot of brush area, forest area near people’s houses. That’s the last thing we need,” he said, adding most of the homes in the village are quite old and would go up rather quickly.
Trustee Tamara McKee wondered if the board could create such an ordinance itself or whether it would need a vote by villagers.
Board President Arthur Gilman said it would need a vote by the residents which could be done at the village’s annual meeting a couple months from now.
Gilman said he supports the ordinance.
“I used to have a dog that would just go insane when there were fireworks going off,” he said.
Gilman said fireworks can be disruptive and get amplified because the village sits in a “bowl-shaped” valley.
He said some people have been shooting off fireworks very late at night. Gilman said it wasn’t like a Fourth of July display done right when the sun goes down. Some fireworks are being shot off at midnight or later.
He said the village could check with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to see what other municipalities have for fireworks ordinances.
No action was taken, but board members agreed to work on the ordinance and prepare it for the annual meeting in May.
