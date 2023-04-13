A bill that would ban paramilitary training camps in Vermont passed its second reading in the House by a voice vote on Thursday. It’s scheduled to be voted on a final time Friday.
S.3, “An act relating to prohibiting paramilitary training camps” was passed by the Senate in February. Earlier this week, the House Committee on Judiciary voted it out 8-3 along party lines with Democrats voting for it and Republicans voting against.
The bill was introduced by Senator Philip Baruth, D/P-Chittenden.
Daniel Banyai, of West Pawlet, is the reason the bill exists. For several years, Banyai’s been in a legal dispute with West Pawlet over his Slate Ridge facility, which began as a firearms school. The town said Banyai didn’t have the required permits for the school, kicking off a legal saga that continues to this day. Most recently, the state Environmental Court has ordered Banyai to remove some of the unpermitted structures by May 25, and the rest of them by June 23, or face fines.
Rep. Thomas Burditt, R-West Rutland, vice chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, said on Thursday that he voted against the bill because he doesn’t believe it would be effective, that it raises constitutional issues, and that it’s more of a zoning issue than a criminal one.
According to Burditt, the bill would prohibit the teaching of something, which runs up against free speech protections.
Rep. Angela Arsenault, D-Williston, who read the bill on the floor Thursday, said the Vermont and United States constitutions allow militias to be regulated, and that S.3 doesn’t conflict with either of them.
The Judiciary Committee didn’t tweak the bill much this week, said Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, a member of the committee. It mostly was small language changes and clarifications, but the committee did decide to increase the fine that could be imposed on someone convicted from $5,000 to $50,000.
Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, who chairs the committee, noted during a debate over the fine that the committee has heard in the past from judges that the fines associated with criminal statutes aren’t used often and are rarely as high as they’re allowed to be.
“Tomorrow, I wouldn’t expect any floor speeches or anything, generally a third reading is just a formality,” said Notte. “Overall, I think it’s unfortunate that we need this, but we need it. And quite frankly, we know the problem has occurred in Vermont. We have no reason to believe it won’t happen again. and it would just be unconscionable to leave this on the shoulders of local select boards and local zoning administrators. They’re not equipped to handle this.”
He said the bill essentially bans paramilitary schools where the intent is for the lessons learned to be used to begin, or further, civil unrest.
“It doesn’t ban hunting; it doesn’t ban hunting camps; it doesn’t ban target shooting, shooting clubs or anything like that, it’s really tied to ill intent,” he said.
