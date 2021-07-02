The July 6, 1944, afternoon performance of the Ringling Brothers’ Barnum and Bailey Circus was only 20 minutes old when the Great Wallendas, the premiere circus high-wire act, ascended to their realm, high above the nearly 7,000 spectators seated under the canvas. They had mounted bicycles in preparation for their feats of aerial daring, when they saw a most unwelcome sight – tongues of flame licking the edge of the canvas across the broad expanse of the big top.
Merle Evans, leader of the circus band, also sensed something was amiss. Perhaps he smelled smoke or heard the incendiary crackle of the paraffin-soaked canvas, but he knew instinctively to order his orchestra to play “Stars and Stripes Forever,” a signal to circus folk that a disaster was imminent. In fact, in circus parlance, the tune was called “The Disaster March.” Circus bands would never play the tune under circumstances other than impending catastrophe.
In his quarters, applying his make-up, Emmet Kelley, the world’s most famous clown, heard the dreaded tune and grabbed a bucket of water and hastened to the main stage. He immediately realized the futility of his errand as the flames leaped and burned overhead. Laying the bucket aside, he helped usher spectators through a side exit, entreating them to keep moving away from the fire.
According to an account in the Rutland Herald, “most of the crowd was oblivious to the blaze until one of the Wallendas, high in the tent pointed to the speedily advancing flames and cried, ‘the tent’s on fire!’”
All of this occurred in mere seconds. This was during World War II, and many Vermonters, working for the war effort, were employed by Pratt-Whitney. The aircraft manufacturer continues to make its headquarters in Hartford.
At least 16 Vermonters witnessed the terrible event that took the lives of 168 spectators and injured 487 — mostly children. A brief note in the Rutland Herald six days later asserted that, at that time, they had accounted for 16 Vermonters who had survived or been killed in the conflagration.
Upon learning of the circus fire in Hartford, New Englanders immediately thought of the infamous Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston two years earlier. The Cocoanut Grove was a famous nightclub in the early years of the war. A singular feature was a retractable roof that allowed dancing under the stars on a balmy night. As an accidental spark ignited a small flame, cries of “fire” resonated through the building, and in the ensuing panic 492 people, almost half of those in attendance, perished.
As reported by the Boston Fire Historical Society, “After a small number of people exited, the revolving door became jammed due to the crush of panicked patrons. Observers outside could only watch in horror as relatives and friends were crushed by the weight of the crowd surging against the jammed door.”
It was later learned that the nightclub had been in violation of various elements of Boston’s fire code.
In Hartford, there was a similar refrain. The usual precautions against fire had been ignored at the circus. June and Lyle Coates in The White Tops, a circus magazine, listed the transgressions.
First, the circus-owned tractors with firefighting equipment were not in their customary positions outside the tents. Second, because the show was shorthanded, fire extinguishers had not been positioned under the seats. Third, there were only two fire hydrants in the area. The fourth reason would prove to be the main cause of the high rate of mortality with this fire. The canvas tent had been recently and heavily treated with a paraffin-benzene application to increase its ability to withstand heavy rains. This water-proofing solution, it was later reported, had contained the equivalent of 6,000 gallons of gasoline and 1,800 pounds of paraffin wax boiled into a slurry that had been brushed on the canvas. The uncured mixture acted as an accelerant.
As the fire was noticed, an announcement was made over the public address system, urging the crowd, mostly mothers with children, to leave quickly, but carts holding animal cages blocked the exit runways. Coates reported, “With the sun baked canvas roaring in 100 foot high flames, members of the audience panicked and began trampling through the tent toward whatever exit they could see. Those in the back rows jumped down from the seats and ducked under the sidewall and made it out that way. A boy named Don Anderson brought out his jackknife and slit large escape holes in the sidewalls. He is credited with saving more than 300 lives. Others succumbed to smoke, fire, and suffocation as bodies piled up in a frenzied attempt to find the exits.”
As soon as she heard reports of the fire on the radio, Emily Palmer, of Morrisville, thought of her grandchildren. The children, with their mother, who grew up in Morrisville, were frequent visitors to the Lamoille County town. They had many playmates in Morrisville and were expected soon for their summer visit. Palmer had a “premonition of fear,” according to a Burlington Free Press account. Her daughter lived with her husband and two children in Meriden, Connecticut.
“Marguerite always takes her children to the circus whenever there is one nearby,” she remarked. “And Meriden is so close to Hartford.”
Her premonition proved right. According to a Free Press report, “the burned bodies of Arland and Shirley Birch, 12 and 9, grandchildren of Emily Palmer, were found following the circus fire yesterday in Hartford, Connecticut.”
At the time of the report, the body of the mother, Marguerite Birch, had not been recovered.
A family from Springfield, the Scofields, “formed into a football huddle when the flaming canvas top collapsed” and were spared any injury, reported the Rutland Herald. The same article also recounted the trials of the Mason family of Rutland. Joel and Virginia Mason had taken their three small children to the circus that afternoon: Jean, 8; Elbert, 4; and Elberta, 3. The Masons, seated opposite the exit where the crowd “jammed up like a big funnel,” broke out under the tent’s side. They escaped “just as the shooting flames reached the top of the canvas.”
Edward Lefevre, a former Rutlander who had taken up residence in East Hartford, attended the circus with his four-year-old and, according to the Rutland Herald, was able to save the boy only by “throwing him 20 feet to safety. Edward Lefevre himself escaped unhurt, although his shirt was torn from his back.”
Minnie Fitch, of Proctorsville, “was trampled in the hysterical scramble of the huge crowd to escape and received a broken rib.” She was later awarded $1,500 in damages.
For some families there was never hope of closure after the tragedy. Five victims remain known only by the numbers assigned to their corpses. With advances in DNA analysis, it is hoped that at least one Vermont mystery may be put to rest.
Grace Fifield was visiting family in Wethersfied, Connecticut, according to the Hartford Courant, when she decided to take two of her children, Ivan and Barbara, to the circus. A third child, Beverly, remained at home. The family story is that Grace pushed her children ahead of her through the exit, but never made it through herself and her remains were burned beyond recognition.
William Fifield, Grace’s husband, came to Hartford following the fire and walked among the row of dead laid out on cots in the auditorium of the State Armory but told officials his wife wasn’t there. Grace Fifield was five 5 feet 4 inches tall and 145 pounds, and had dark blonde hair. She was believed to be wearing a brown-and-white flowered dress, grey or white shoes, no hat or jewelry, and a black handbag with about $40 in cash on the day of the circus.
Grace was one of five who remained missing in the fire’s aftermath. The most likely explanation is that some of the victims were misidentified in the chaos that ensued following the fire.
The most famous such case involved a child who was lovingly called “Little Miss 1565” – a six-year old girl whose face was not damaged and whose remains should have been among the most easily identified. It was not until 1991 that Donald Cook identified 1565 as his sister Eleanor.
In 2019, the 75th anniversary of the fire, the bodies of two unidentified females were exhumed from a Windsor, Connecticut, cemetery with hopes of using DNA from Grace Fifield’s granddaughter to make a positive identification of one of them. The Hartford Courant reported, “the analysis is expected to take from weeks to months, depending on the condition of the DNA.”
On Feb. 7, 2020, the DNA results proved that neither of the two unidentified women were Fifield. A recent report in the Hartford Courant acknowledged that “it is possible that some victims thought of as missing may have been wrongly claimed by another family.”
She is one of five people still listed as missing from the greatest circus tragedy in history.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
