Damage assessments and repairs from historic levels of flooding in Vermont continued Thursday with the knowledge that more flooding might be on the way come evening, and possibly Sunday.

Gov. Phil Scott, at a Thursday morning news conference, urged Vermonters to be somewhere safe after 4 p.m. when thunderstorms were expected to begin, bringing with them the potential for flash flooding, high winds, hail and in some places even tornadoes.

