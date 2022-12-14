The state’s broadband board says the current coverage maps the federal government is using to determine how much financial aid Vermont will get to build out its internet aren’t accurate and will lead to higher costs if people don’t speak out.
“The (Federal Communications Commission) has based this off self-reporting from the telecommunications companies which is like having the fox watch the hen house,” said Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board.
The board is working to spread word that the federal maps can be challenged by visiting bit.ly/Broadmap1214 or by calling 800-622-4496. The deadline to do so is Jan. 13.
According to Hallquist, the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will see each state get at least $100 million for broadband infrastructure. What they’ll be able to get beyond that depends on broadband service levels and a formula to be crafted by the FCC.
Hallquist said so far there have been about 67,000 locations found to have been inaccurately reported. This is significant, she said, because there are about 247,000 addresses overall.
“Our goal is to try and get 100% grant funding for these projects because grant funding drives the cost on the customer,” she said. “For every $50 million we get in grant funding, we can drive the customer cost down by $10.”
It’s not entirely clear on how much money Vermont could miss out on if the maps are inaccurate, she said, but it’s well into the millions of dollars.
The VCBB is in the process of doing some really detailed maps,” she said. “The Public Service Department publishes an annual map, but that again is based on self-reporting so what we’re doing is we’re taking the state maps and then we’re taking the challenge data to try and make our maps more accurate.”
Vermont isn’t the only state with this problem, she said, and the other states also are challenging the maps and leaning on the FCC to see more to the needs of customers rather than the telecommunications companies.
The state’s congressional delegation is on board with the effort, commenting in a release with VCBB.
“In the year 2022, in the richest country in the history of the world, high-speed internet access is no longer a luxury,” stated independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. “It is a critically important public utility that is essential to our economy, health care, education, infrastructure and more.”
He further stated that adequate broadband coverage has been too long in coming, and he urged Vermonters to check the FCC maps and file a challenge if they’re not accurate.
Outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., agreed.
“For too long, Vermonters living in the most rural parts of our state have disproportionately suffered from inadequate access to quality, high-speed broadband services,” stated Leahy. “We all should be concerned the FCC’s new National Broadband Map inaccurately represents our state’s ability to connect with the global economy, which will prevent Vermont from receiving the Federal funds we need to build out affordable broadband networks.”
U.S. Rep. and senator-elect Peter Welch, D-Vt., said it’s important that people do what they can to lower the cost of building out the broadband network.
“I encourage everyone to go online, check their address on the FCC’s map, and file a challenge if the information listed isn’t accurate,” he stated. “Together, we can set the record straight and help Vermonters get the affordable and reliable internet service they need to thrive.”
It’s important that the maps are accurate, stated Vermont Department of Public Service Commissioner June Tierney.
“The FCC is asking folks with boots on the ground to check their maps to see — is there really service where the FCC maps say there is, and is it really as fast as they say it is?” she stated. “If you live or work at an address, you know best if the maps are getting it right. The FCC maps will be the basis for dividing up millions of federal dollars among the states to expand access to affordable internet service.”
