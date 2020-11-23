The AFL-CIO of Vermont has voted to authorize a general strike if President Donald Trump refuses to leave office in January.
The vote was taken following an hour of debate during a Zoom meeting Saturday, according to Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen.
He said 87 percent of the delegates in attendance supported the referendum, which called the administrations efforts to "obstruct, sabotage and reject" the election should be responded to with a "call for a general strike of all working people in our state in the event that Donald Trump refuses to concede the office of President of the United States."
"He lost this election," Van Deusen said. "We demand the results of the vote of the people be respected. This isn't about Biden. This isn't about Republican or Democrat. This is about being a Vermonter and being an American."
The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of labor unions in the United States, representing 12 million workers nationally. In Vermont, 10,000 workers are members of AFL-CIO affiliated unions, including the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees; the American Federation of Teachers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Van Deusen said that while a number of unions across the nation has made similar calls, this was the first such vote by a federation at the state level.
"There has not been a general strike in this country since the 1940s," he said. "There had never been a national AFL-CIO general strike."
Van Deusen said union leadership started discussing the potential for such a move following comments from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that Trump might not leave office. These were exacerbated, he said, by Trump's refusal to concede the election - plus a number of moves the leadership saw as warning signs.
"If Trump is successful in getting a state with a Republican-controlled Legislature to disregard the will of the people and send pro-Trump electors to the electoral college ... that clearly is a coup," Van Deusen said. "We're very concerned. When he fired (Defense Secretary Mark Esper) and put a yes-man in his place, that raises huge concerns. ... In a banana republic, those are the kind of moves we see before a coup."
At least some of those fears are starting to look like they won't materialize.
Michigan's Board of State Canvassers voted Monday to certify the electoral results, putting to rest speculation that the board might deadlock along partisan lines. Also on Monday, the General Services Administration, which previously had not been cooperating with President-elect Joseph Biden's transition team, announced that the outgoing administration was ready to begin the formal transition process.
"I hope to God there is no need for a general strike," Van Deusen said. "We're not going to take that for granted. We're going to be ready."
Van Deusen said he was not prepared to discuss what a general strike would actually look like, but said there would be no effort to disrupt several services. He said the union also would seek to work with municipal officials where possible and had started to talk to key figures in city government in Burlington and Montpelier.
Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson said she was not, thus far, one of those figures and she could not say who was.
"I might not know," she said. "They might not tell me."
