MONTPELIER — There’s been no change in Vermont’s unemployment rate, according to an announcement from the Department of Labor.
The seasonally adjusted rate was 2.1% in September, with a 61.8% civilian labor force participation. Neither changed from August.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in September, a decrease of less than 1% from the previous month.
Vermont divides itself into 17 labor markets in which the unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted. The lowest was White River Junction at 1.7%; the highest was in Derby at 3.1%. In the Barre-Montpelier area, the rate was 1.8% — no change from the previous month — and in Rutland it was 2.7%, up slightly from 2.5% in August.
Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington stated that his department spent October promoting careers in industries in need of labor, such as manufacturing, construction, health care, tourism and hospitality.
“These efforts will be furthered in the coming weeks, with a number of hiring events, including those focused on promoting the employment of veterans and the recognition of National Apprenticeship Week in November,” he stated.
Information on these events is available at Labor.Vermont.gov or by calling 833-719-1051.
