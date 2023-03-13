Vermont’s unemployment rate didn't change much between December and January, according to the state Department of Labor.
The DOL announced Monday that the unemployment rate in January was 2.9%, a decrease of one tenth of 1% from the previous month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 64%, unchanged from the previous month.
Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington stated in a release that his department has also released updated labor statistics for 2022 and years prior.
“Overall, calendar year 2022 was stronger than previously reported,” he stated. “Based on this data, these are still favorable times for job seekers as the number of available jobs is still two times higher than the number of unemployed individuals.”
Information on job postings, both for job-seekers and employers, along with other labor information, is available at Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs online.
