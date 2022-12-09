With Christmas and New Year’s a few weeks away, the state is adjusting the hours at many of its walk-in flu and COVID-19 clinics to accommodate people’s schedules.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday that people who work during the day or have kids to pick up from school should be able to go to healthvermont.gov/myvaccine and find a walk-in clinic near them where they can get a flu shot or a COVID-19 booster.
“This provides hours at the times when they can conveniently go to a place that doesn’t require an appointment, it’s walk-in completely,” he said.
Levine said the COVID-19 booster is for people who’ve had the vaccine already. It will take a few days before it becomes effective. Such is not the case with the flu vaccine. Because that vaccine is made new every season, it needs up to two weeks to become fully effective.
Getting both now would be good timing, he said, given that people are likely to gather around the holidays with their older friends and relatives.
Levine said the people struggling with serious infections are older folks with other health problems. Younger, healthier people should be thinking about how to project those people.
“If we’re going to be around those people, we should take extra care,” he said. “That’s the part that’s been lost lately because people are out there living their lives and not doing all of the usual mitigation methods that they were doing before.”
During the height of the pandemic the Department of Health released daily information on the numbers of new cases, hospital stays and deaths. Lately, it’s issued weekly reports and is asking people to look at their area’s transmission levels for guidance.
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID are still being tracked precisely, he said, though there’s much less insight now on the number of cases since many people are taking antigen tests at home.
According to the state’s most recent weekly COVID-19 surveillance report dated Dec. 7, there were 439 cases reported between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 — an increase from the week before. New hospital admissions in that time frame totaled 31, and 2.79% of staffed inpatient beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19 — also up from previous weeks.
Overall, community levels of COVID remain low, according to data, with the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Vermonters sitting below 200, new COVID-19 admissions below 10 per 100,000 Vermonters per day, and the percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 below 10%.
The state is still keeping track of COVID-19 spread using “syndromic surveillance, which is a fancy way of asking how many people with COVID-like symptoms are presenting to urgent care centers or emergency rooms? We’ve done the same thing for centuries with the flu,” said Levine.
It’s also still monitoring several wastewater systems across the state. COVID-19 can be detected in wastewater and used to predict when a large number of people might be getting sick.
Levine said 28% of Vermonters so far have received the newest COVID-19 booster. Nationally, the rate is 13%.
“It’s very low, it’s not normally a number I’d be very proud of, but it is what it is,” he said.
About a third of Vermonters have their flu shot, which isn’t a bad rate, historically, but it’s lagging behind years past.
Levine said he’s concerned about this, since he expects it’s going to be an early flu season.
