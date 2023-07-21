The state will soon launch a grant program for Vermont businesses to help with flood recovery.
More details will be announced next week, said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, at a press conference on Friday.
While individuals can get direct help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, businesses can not and have had to rely on non-government donations or loans from the federal Small business Administration.
“We have heard the business community loud and clear,” said Kurrle. “In order to reopen they need more help than a loan can provide. Business owners are tired, they are nervous, and they are looking for more support than these disaster loans can provide.”
She said that her team at the ACCD has been working since the flood in early July to have this program ready as soon as possible.
“The Business Restart Gap Assistance Program will be administered by the Department of Economic Development and will provide $20 million directly to impacted businesses and not-for-profits who suffered physical damage due to the severe flooding in the form of grants,” Kurrle said. “The program is still under development and program specifics will be released next week.”
Business owners will be able to get grants to repair or replace physical space that was lost, inventory, machines, equipment and supplies, she said.
“This program is intended to provide emergency gap funding to businesses so they can return to being the economic engines of their local communities,” she said. “We understand the pressing need for financial support and while this funding will not make them whole we hope it will make a swift impact helping them bring back their employees and reopening their doors.”
At the start of the news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said he’s aware the current level of federal aid won’t do much for flood-impacted business and plans to work with the state’s congressional delegation to address this. In the meantime, he’s instructed the administration to “get creative” in finding ways to help business owners sooner rather than later.
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak said $11 million in collected taxes was advanced to the 40 towns deemed most heavily impacted by the flooding. This will allow them to pay for the recovery work needed right now while they await other funding sources to come through. The state has also paused an $80 million local investment program in case those funds are needed and the state controlled financial institutes are ready to help, if necessary.
Tax deadlines for those affected by the flood have also been extended, said Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio.
Bolio noted that earlier this week some tax deadlines were extended.
“This means that taxpayers who are unable to meet Vermont tax deadlines that fall between July 7, 2023, and Nov. 15, 2023, will now have until Nov. 15, 2023, to file and pay taxes,” he said. For some tax types, these extensions will be granted automatically and affected taxpayers will not need to reach out to the department to request them. Those automatic extensions include tax returns and tax payments that fell between those July 7 and Nov. 15 deadlines and include the following tax types: Corporate and business income taxes including estimated payments, sales and use tax, meals and rooms tax, and Vermont payroll withholding tax as well as the associated health care fund contribution, he said.
Personal income taxes that were due Sept. 15 will be automatically extended to Nov. 15, as well as fiduciary income tax estimated payments, and that extension will also be until Nov. 15, 2023. And for the last automatic extension the following due date for tax year 2022 Vermont personal income taxes, the extended due date for those who have a valid federal or Vermont extension, will automatically be moved from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15.
Those extensions don’t apply to 2022 taxes that were due April 18. “I also want to note that for taxpayers who have other Vermont tax returns or payments coming due between July 7 and Nov. 15, those returns are also eligible for an extension, though not automatically. You can request one by contacting the department’s Taxpayer Services Division for assistance,” he said.
The extensions are only for those impacted by flooding. Visit tax.vermont.gov/directory for a list of tax department phone numbers and visit tax.vermont.gov/flood for flooding information regarding taxes.
Everyone who had flood damage of any kind is asked to report it to the 211 service, either by calling 211 or going to vermont211.org online.
Folks who don’t think they need aid for their damage should report it anyway, said Scott.
“You may not think you need the help but by reporting your damage you’re helping your neighbors,” he said. “Because I know what you’re thinking. ‘I don’t want to take money away from those who need it.’ I’ve heard that a lot from Vermonters over the last week, but in order for a county to receive an individual assistance designation they need to meet a certain threshold. This will help FEMA make its determinations about eligibility for everyone in the county.”
People cleaning up from the flooding should also prioritize getting the stuff they need hauled away to a right-of-way as soon as they can, he said.
Go to vem.vermont.gov/flood/debris for guidance about how to manage flood debris.
Scott said Caledonia and Orange counties have been added to the federal disaster declaration.
“I know many have also wondered about the revival of Vermont Strong license plates,” he said. “We will be bringing them back with a slightly new design and that will also raise funds for flood relief and recovery efforts.”
The Vermont Strong license plates were used after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 to raise funds for flood recovery.
