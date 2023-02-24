The Vermont Supreme Court has been holding a series of forums on how it can be better when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.
A forum in Rutland is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 16 at the Rutland County Courthouse at 84 Center St.
On March 9, there will be a forum at 4 p.m. at the Windsor Criminal and Family Courthouse, 82 Railroad Row in White River Junction.
More information and options on attending the forums remotely can be found at bit.ly/SCOVforum online.
Associate Justice William Cohen, who is from Rutland, said the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was created about a year ago to look into DEI issues within the judiciary.
So far, forums have been held in Burlington, Winooski and Bennington.
Cohen said in Bennington a greater effort was made to reach out to community members ahead of time so there would be a chance for them to speak. The same will be done for the forum in Rutland.
“We’re getting more information, and we’re learning more as we go along,” he said.
He said that once the forums are finished, they will be part of a report delivered to the Vermont Supreme Court with recommendations for action.
Cohen is a member of the commission’s subcommittee that’s looking into judicial data pertaining to race and ethnicity.
“It’s not as easy as it sounds,” he said. “There’s a discrepancy on either things that are self-reported from an individual, how they identify, versus observed information, and so getting some standardization on those things is an important goal for us.”
At the forum in Bennington, held Jan. 19, the court was asked about bail reform. Chief Justice Paul Reiber said that was more of a question for politicians and lawmakers.
“The issue of bail has been discussed in several committees and that’s something that I would expect to see more action on in the Legislature this session in different areas,” said Chief Superior Court Judge Thomas Zonay during the forum.
Susan McManus, an attorney at the Bennington County Public Defender’s Office, asked how the courts have addressed issues with diversity on the bench.
“It’s well-known within the bar that this particular governor seems to have a penchant for prosecutors, but a diverse bench means not only diversity from different cultural, race backgrounds but it also means from different professional experiences,” she said. “And it might be nice to have perspectives on the bench from people who come from criminal defense backgrounds, so I’m wondering if the judiciary is doing anything, communicating with the governor’s office or things like that, to try to get judges on the bench who come from different backgrounds other than being prosecutors.”
Reiber said that issue has been discussed in the past and has led to some changes.
“So my answer to you would be, get involved,” he said. “These are two-year stints that folks are elected to on that nominating board. You should think seriously, yourself, about becoming involved in running for that position the next time it’s up, which is, as I say, another two years. That is the best way to change it, from the inside.”
Reiber noted that some of the challenges with diversity in the courts stem from issues outside the courts that make certain demographics more represented than others as far as nominees for judgeships go. Where a judge is from, geographically speaking, within Vermont has also been discussed, as there have been times when it’s hard to find a judge to cover a certain area.
