NORTHFIELD — On a recent Sunday, the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network gathered students, teachers, legislators and organizational leaders for a youth-led retreat on anti-racism in education at Northfield Middle and High School.
“We had this idea to bring people together in person, and we’ve been working for the past four or five months to plan this and put it together,” said Addie Lentzner, the founder and executive director of VSARN, and first-year student at Middlebury College.
Lentzner said that the group formed during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been meeting virtually during the past three years, so this is the first time that the group has gotten together for a retreat.
Lydia Beaulieu, media coordinator of VSARN and student at Sarah Lawrence College, felt that organizing an in-person event for Aug. 20 was valuable.
“I’m here because I think collaboration across community demographics is vital for change. And I love that we can have meetings like this and events like this where we are in-person so we can connect face to face,” said Beaulieu.
The event included a campaign meeting with guest speakers from Outright VT, the Rutland Area NAACP, Building Fearless Futures, the Waterbury Anti-Racism Coalition and the Racial Justice Alliance. VSARN members then led workshops on elementary and middle/high school-level book projects to provide resources for schools to teach about racial issues, as well as a discussion on drafting a bill on anti-racism in education. The retreat ended with a workshop on increasing engagement within VSARN and discussion of future meetings and plans.
“I think that there’s a lot of people here who haven’t been consistently involved in VSARN and that maybe being here will be kind of an eye-opener for them that there are a lot of people dedicated to this work and sharing their opinion really does make a difference,” said Lily Larsen, the secretary of VSARN, Elementary Book Project Leader, and student from Essex High School.
Rajnii Eddins, a poet based in Burlington whose work focuses on racist social structures and the Black experience, led a poetry workshop at the retreat. He said that youth voices are often not acknowledged and respected by adults, but that young people often have valuable perspectives to offer regarding their education and community building.
“I’m always passionate about supporting students in terms of empowerment of their voices and helping them have agency over their education and their lives,” said Eddins.
Aaliyah Wilburn, VSARN member and senior at North Country Union High School in Newport, said moving from Atlanta, Georgia, to a majority white community in Vermont was a culture shock. However, her experiences have provided motivation to get involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion work. “This is the work that I love doing and I want to create a better future for BIPOC youth in Vermont,” said Wilburn.
Mark Hughes, executive director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, said that he appreciated that VSARN has substantive goals, including a report and a survey. Hughes expressed concern that the experiences of students of color shared at the retreat were reminiscent of the stories of racism in the education system that he heard when he first got into anti-racism work.
“I have to admit that it is somewhat disappointing that here we are like almost 10 years into this work that we’re still hearing very much the same discussions,” said Hughes. “It’s just unfortunate that they’re still running up against the same obstacles.”
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland area NAACP, echoed concerns regarding racism in the education system.
“I receive a lot of complaints in our area regarding harm that’s come to our students of color and we’re trying to find ways that we can circumvent that and provide schools and teachers and staff the necessary resources to be able to move forward with some systemic change,” said Schultz.
Elizabeth Burrows, a Vermont state representative from West Windsor and chair of the Mount Ascutney School Board, spoke to the value of the gathering for collaboration and understanding the bigger picture of the challenges and progress school districts are making in Vermont.
“Why a statewide network is important is that it’s hard to get perspective on what’s happening in your own district without knowing what’s happening everywhere else,” said Burrows, a Democratic/Progressive.
Burrows said the state’s Social Equity Caucus has promised to work with VSARN in order to pool resources and come up with common solutions to address racism in the education system.
Amanda Garcés said that youth voices are central in her work trying to create solutions to racism and other forms of prejudice in the education system as the director of policy, education and outreach for the Vermont Human Rights Commission.
“We believe that there’s some systemic change that needs to happen and that we need to ensure that the system works for them and not for the protection of the institutions,” said Garcés. “So with that, we’re launching a storytelling project in coalition with VSARN as well to collect the stories from the students’ perspective about what is happening around bullying, harassment and hazing, how the policy is working or not working, and whatever else they want to share.”
Gianni Solorzano of Building Fearless Futures, an organization of mentors to help students and mitigate racial harm in schools, said that adults need to support youth organizing and taking action for a more equitable and just future.
“I’m here because of a sense of urgency, there has been a lot of racial harm and racial and gender injustices throughout Vermont that have gone unnoticed and really uncared for,” said Solorzano. “I hope that we come together to share resources, to grow together, and also to heal together.”
Lenztner said she believes VSARN’s advocacy is particularly important in a majority white state like Vermont, and hopes that the conversations at the retreat will spark change in the education system in the future.
“Anti-racism work is a key to building a better society,” said Lentzner.