BERLIN — Vermont Strong license plates are on sale now, according to Gov. Phil Scott. Proceeds from the sale will go towards victims of the recent floods. “Time and time again, Vermonters have shown how willing they are to step up, join together, help their neighbors and unite for their communities,” Scott stated in a release. “This summer’s flooding has been no exception. It’s clear, We Are Vermont Strong, and Tough Too! I know many Vermonters will be excited to contribute to flood recovery efforts and proudly display the new plates.”
Purchasers will have two options. One version of the plate reads, “We Are Vermont Strong ’23” while the other says that plus “Tough Too!”
Each plate is $35. Retailers can buy them in bulk.
Starting Sept. 1, the plates can be bought in-person at all Department of Motor Vehicle.
For a limited time, for online sales only, folks can buy a “Tough Too!” plate along with a pair of Darn Tough “Vermont Strong” socks for $70. Online purchases can be made at dmv.vermont.gov/vermontstrong23.
Half of the proceeds will go to the Vermont Community Foundation, which is helping to fill gaps in flood recovery aid. The rest will go to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program.
People can also donate directly through the DMV’s website. Those funds will go to the Vermont Emergency Donations Special Fund, which pays for things like the Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program.
“We are very excited to bring back the Vermont Strong license plates that were so well received after Tropical Storm Irene,” stated DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli.
“The updated design reflects the community spirit of Vermont, and every sale will contribute financially to unmet needs of Vermonters, businesses, and farms that need vital support after the devastating flooding last month.”