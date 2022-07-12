Officials at the Vermont State Colleges System announced Tuesday the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) formally accepted its plan to create Vermont State University.
According to a VSCS press release, NECHE granted the accreditation last month.
The newly created VTSU will unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College into a single accredited academic institution launching July 1, 2023.
“Accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education recognizes our strategic planning work, holds us accountable for maintaining high educational standards, and ensures we make continuous quality improvements for our students,” said Lynn Dickinson, chair of the VSCS board of trustees, in a written statement. “This approval places high confidence in the trajectory of our unification work and the launch of Vermont State University.
She noted NECHE was particularly impressed by VTSU’s proposed hybrid university model, which she called a “vital component of our strategy to make our educational offerings as accessible as possible for all Vermonters.”
VTSU President Parwinder Grewal called the accreditation a “tremendous accomplishment.”
“Preparing all students for meaningful work and responsible citizenship is integral to our mission, and each Vermont State University program is being carefully designed to foster intellectual, personal and creative growth for our learners within the accessible, caring and inclusive community of Vermont State University,” he stated.
Grewal added the application window for VTSU’s inaugural class of Vermont State University will open in the coming months.
