WATERBURY — Vermont State Police are seeking information about a shooting they say took place Saturday in Waterbury.
According to a news release, a New York man was struck in the head with a gun and then shot in the torso behind the Gulf gas station on North Main Street. Police said three people, including the shooter, were last seen fleeing the area on foot.
All three are described as young white men, according to the release.
Police said the person who was shot was in the driver's seat of a vehicle at the time and had two passengers with him. The passengers were not hurt in the incident, according to police.
Police said the victim was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment and later released.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, and police said there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191 or to go to vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit to submit an anonymous tip.
