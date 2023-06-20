Fair Haven VSP investigate
Vermont State Police’s Major Crime Unit investigates the scene of a fatal police shooting on Washing Street in Fair Haven on Tuesday morning.

 By SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT/Staff Writer

A man who was shot and killed by a Fair Haven detective Monday evening has been confirmed to be Castleton resident Kenneth Barber Jr., 38, according to commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, Maj. Dan Trudeau.

Trudeau, who hosted a press conference at VSP’s Rutland Barracks, said State Police are still investigating the incident.

