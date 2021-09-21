MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees this week received the recommendation of Vermont State University for the name of the new institution unifying Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.
In June, the VSCS hired higher-education marketing company VisionPoint Marketing to conduct audience research, make a name recommendation and develop a brand identity for the new institution.
According to a press release, VisionPoint conducted 31 group sessions with students, faculty, staff, leadership, alumni and community members over the past two months, as well as a brand perception study with over 3,000 respondents from across the VSCS and the state.
Chancellor Sophie Zdatny expressed excitement for the new name, stating, “Because Vermont State University uses a nationally established and well-recognized naming convention, we have an incredible opportunity to shape the brand and identity of the university, bringing the vision of the institution to life and sharing all the features that uniquely qualify our unified institution to deliver the education of the future to learners across the state and beyond.”
VSCS Board Chair Lynn agreed, adding that the new name “leverages both the well-known Vermont brand and our status as a public institution.”
The VSCS is seeking public comment on the name in advance of the Board of Trustees making its decision on Sept. 29. Public comment may be made at bit.ly/vcsc0922 and will be shared with the board ahead of the meeting.
The board also will hold a listening session during its meeting on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.vsc.edu/signup to sign up to speak at the board meeting.
The board meeting will be livestreamed at www.vsc.edu/live, but those wishing to comment must visit www.vsc.edu/botzoom to enter the Zoom meeting.
