Vermont set another record for new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as teenagers were approved for booster shots and the state prepares to distribute half a million rapid tests.
The case count hit 2,188, breaking the 2,000 mark for the first time and topping the previous record of 1,727 set just a week ago. Hospitalizations were at 91 — just shy of the state record of 92 — with 17 people in intensive care units. The death toll stands at 482.
Chittenden County had the highest count, with 292 cases Thursday and a 14-day total of 2,977. Rutland County had 150 of the day’s cases, with 1,045 in the last 14 days. Washington County had 126 cases Thursday and a two-week total of 946.
“Case number have been trending up, especially as the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus has become the more dominant variant,” Vermont Department of Health representative Bennet Truman wrote in an email Thursday. “Holiday gatherings, people being inside together more as winter set in, and a virus that passes extremely easily from person to person all contribute to the rise in cases we are seeing.”
Truman said there were 79 outbreaks — classified as two or more connected cases in a school or workplace or a minimum of three in a household or family — of varying sizes around the state.
“This is why it’s critical for people to be up to date on their vaccinations and boosters, get tested to know their status, and to follow the guidance for protecting themselves and others from spread of the virus,” he wrote.
The state had announcements on vaccines and tests Thursday.
Following CDC approval, registration is now open for 12- to 15-year-olds to get booster shots as early as five months after their second Pfizer dose. The lead time for other people with the Pfizer vaccine to get boosters has also been shortened to five months.
Parents can make appointments to get boosters for eligible children at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
“They’re filling up fast,” Rutland Regional Medical Center representative Gerianne Smart said of local slots. “We’re very, very happy.”
Meanwhile, the state is working with the National Institute of Health to deliver 500,000 rapid tests to Vermonters. The tests will be available free of charge via online ordering, according to the governor’s office, with details about the ordering process to be made public next week.
Local businesses and institutions have reacted to the overall rise in cases.
Mount St. Joseph Academy announced Thursday it would be closed Friday and expected to reopen Monday, with all sports and extracurricular activities planned over the weekend canceled. Jones’ Donuts and Bakery announced Wednesday it would temporarily be offering drive-through service only and Taso on Center closed for the week.
“I think we should anticipate there will be changes, at least for the short term,” Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said.
Jepson noted that CEDRR has masks available for local businesses that want them, paid for by the city.
Mayor David Allaire said a scattering of close exposures in the last week had required a number of City Hall employees to isolate pending testing results.
“Most everyone that needed to be tested has come back negative, including myself,” Allaire said. “There have been, I believe, two people that tested positive. They will be quarantined and will be out for five days, according to the policy. They’re doing OK. I’m pleased to say nobody is sick that I’m aware of.”
Over at the Board of Aldermen, Board member Paul Clifford has COVID, according to a Facebook post by his wife. Clifford himself could not be reached for comment. Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said he just recovered from COVID for the second time. Whitcomb tested positive for the virus in late January of last year and said he has since been vaccinated.
“I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “Working in health care and watching people test positive with this new variant ... everybody’s getting it. Vaccination absolutely reduces the severity of the illness, but everyone’s vulnerable. ... For about 36 hours, I felt like I had the common cold and then it completely dissipated.”
