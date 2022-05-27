The sun continues to shine on Vermont’s solar industry with stability anchoring the field, but company executives warn there are challenges on the horizon.
Companies that install solar panels for residential sites say they currently have plenty of work but the lower rates of compensation, known as net metering, to those who purchase solar panels, is hurting the market for lower and middle income families who want to go solar.
“Business has been good for us,” said Paul Lesure, president of Green Mountain Solar in South Burlington. “We are taking a larger slice of the pie, not that the market is growing,” he explained.
Lesure attributes the market decline to “a decline in incentives.”
“We’re stable not growing the past few years,” said Kevin McCollister, CEO of Catamount Solar in Randolph. He said his 20 employee company is “not on a fast paced-growth track we’re stable and doing great and in it for the long term.”
Jim Merriam, CEO at Norwich Solar Alliance, which does commercial solar installations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine and has 35 employees in Vermont, said, “growth has been slowed the past couple years.” He confirmed that reduced compensation from net metering is to blame.
It is also “much more difficult to permit systems.” As a result said Merriam, with “permitting costs up and compensation down the numbers of applications for these arrays has gone down substantially.”
Tavit Geudelekian with SunCommon in Waterbury said his business is doing well. “We are seeing demand very strong in both the residential and commercial sectors.” Several factors fuel his optimism. “Rising utility costs and the very exciting rise of electric vehicles have created interest in solar.” With branches in New York state and Vermont, Geudelekian is seeing the rise of utility and gas prices as a positive “creating a healthy demand.” Pandemic savings by consumers has also helped fuel a growing home projects trend that includes adding solar-panels. “Its becoming an imperative for home owners and businesses to go solar,” he said. With solar, he noted, there can be a month to month savings on utility bills, and in some cases, solar panel payments “can be lower than your utility costs.”
Much of the optimism Geudelekian expressed is in the long view of the industry. “The electrification of America is happening,” he said. He sees solar as an essential part of fixing and enhancing the state’s aging power grid. “We need to generate more electricity at home. For solar, wind renewables, it's the direction we are going,” he predicted. “We don’t see large power plants, solar is more cost efficient, cheaper and the technology is great.”
There are two headwinds facing the national solar industry according to McCollister. Growing demand is counter balanced by a tightening of supply of solar panels primarily produced in Asia from Chinese components. The supply has tightened up due to the Commerce Department tariff investigation of solar modules. The result is that companies are stopping the shipment of these product to the US.
Prices for parts are rising while at the same time the 26% federal tax credit is slated to drop to 22% next year. “This doesn’t help a lot of low end tax payers and farmers,” said McCollister.
Tariff pressures aside, Geudelekian said “every year the equipment becomes more powerful and cheaper to manufacture.”
The decline in incentives Lesure referred to is in lower rates for net metering. Net metering as explained by the Solar Industry Energy Association “is a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid.” With solar panels providing electricity to a home it may generate more electricity than the home uses during daylight hours. If the home is net-metered, the electricity meter will run backwards to provide a credit against what electricity is consumed at night or other periods when the home's electricity use exceeds the system's output. Customers are only billed for their "net" energy use.
According to Lesure, in 2017 rules on net metering changed, with each financial incentive lowered. “The pay back period we’re seeing for most customers has gone up,” he explained. “Now the payment to finance solar is more expensive than their electric bill. The cost of solar hasn’t changed as much but customers are getting less of a payment from net metering.”
For some, said Lesure, “its harder to pay for solar with the low to medium income person and loans are more expensive to finance.”
A sign that this trend is hurting the industry is that solar energy jobs here have declined in recent years. Figures supplied by Renewable Energy Vermont, the solar industry association, said Deputy Director Jonathan Dowds, show that “solar energy jobs in Vermont peaked in 2017 at 2,379 and have declined every year since to 1,701 in 2021.
“Similarly,” he said, “the installation of new solar capacity peaked in 2016 and has declined relatively steadily since then.”
As Dowds explained, “From 2017 through 2021, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) cut net-metering compensation five times. The PUC is currently considering an additional cut to net-metering compensation, said Dowds, “even though supply chain issues, inflation, and declining Federal tax incentives are making it harder for Vermonters to access solar power.”
In assessing the growth of his industry Dowds sees strong headwinds facing the growth of solar in the state. “Many Vermonters want to move to renewable energy and the renewable community is constantly working to innovate and drive down costs. But, at the same time that we are asking Vermonters to move to electric cars and electric heat pumps to combat climate change, the State is making it harder, not easier, to deploy renewables.”
