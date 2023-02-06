With winter weather becoming harder to predict, Vermont’s skiing and outdoor recreation industry is looking at new ways to keep the season’s business going.

Vermont has been getting warmer and warmer. Compared to 1960, spring is arriving two weeks earlier and winter is starting one week later, according to the state Department of Health. Out of 135 winters from 1816 to 1950, Lake Champlain froze over all but seven times. Since 1990, it’s only frozen 10 times. Vermont climate scientists expect more rain and less snow in winters to come.

