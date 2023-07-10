How the rains that began in earnest Sunday night will compare to those of Tropical Storm Irene isn’t yet known, since they were still coming down Monday afternoon.
Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency on Sunday, in anticipation of the heavy rainfall expected to impact the entire northeast that evening and into the following day.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck response,” Scott said on Monday at a news conference. “We are closely coordinating with federal partners.”
He’s been assured by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that the state will have all the support it needs in the coming days and beyond.
“So far, two swiftwater rescue teams from North Carolina are in the state and have been folded into our operations,” Scott said. “Another team from Massachusetts is en route, and will be here later today.”
Neighboring states are having the same troubles as Vermont, he said, resulting in the need to ask for help from farther out.
“We have not seen rainfall like this since Irene, and in some places it will surpass even that,” he said, adding that many first responders and emergency officials have been working since Friday.
“This may be just the start of what we’ll see as rainfall continues and will worsen over the next several hours,” he said.
He reminded Vermonters to call 911 if there’s an emergency and not to cross flooded roadways, especially if one can not see the road underneath the water.
The state emergency operations center is expected to remain open for the next several days, said Daniel Batsie, deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
“Our primary focus is on life safety,” he said. “We have teams across the spectrum of agencies and departments, including public safety, transportation, and urban search and rescue, working on the challenges we find in their area of expertise.”
He reiterated that it’s not a good idea to drive or walk across a flooded roadway, and reminded people using generators not to use them inside. If people have to evacuate from their home, or be evacuated, they should shut the power off at the home’s circuit breaker if it’s safe for them to do so.
“We know that the damage to property and structures is now unavoidable but we can save lives with simple common sense and we ask you to exercise that common sense,” he said.
Vermont’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force has been busy, said Mike Cannon, leader of that program.
“We have approximately 14 ... swiftwater rescue teams operating in the field currently,” he said. “We are also requesting additional resources.”
The states of Michigan and Connecticut have been reached out to and plan to send aid. Cannon said the hardest hit areas of Vermont currently are around Ludlow, Londonderry and Weston. About 19 people have been rescued by boat, with another 25 or so being evacuated.
In the Capital City, city and state officials were closely watching rising waters around the Winooski River. There were concerns Montpelier could see severe flooding overnight.
As of 11 a.m., South Londonderry was inaccessible, though a swiftwater rescue team was on its way in to assess the situation.
He said that there is an unconfirmed report of a person being swept away by floodwaters in Londonderry, but officials haven’t been able to verify this.
“Weston is totally inaccessible right now, and we’re working on getting an urban search-and-rescue team in there to conduct some operations,” Cannon said. “We’re in the process of evacuating some park employees and campers from Plymouth, Vermont, at one of the state park locations and we are also monitoring some dam conditions at the Bald Mountain Dam down in Jamaica.”
The Department of Environmental Conservation also monitoring the Curtis Pond dam in Calais, he said.
Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn listed off well over a dozen state road closures, noting the list will change as the rain falls.
The state highway garage on Route 4 in Woodstock is flooded, he said, while the garages in Londonderry and Ludlow are isolated.
AOT crews are still working on Route 4 in Killington and Route 100 in Bridgewater to address damage caused by rains on Friday.
In a statement, Sanders thanked the local, federal and out-of-state emergency workers responding to the storms.
“We continue to see dangerous and life-threatening rain and flooding across sections of our state, causing significant damage to homes, public buildings, dams, and roads,” Sanders stated. “It is imperative that Vermonters stay safe as the flash flood risk continues through today and a flood watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermonters should monitor media reports, follow instructions from Vermont Emergency Management, never attempt to walk or drive through flood waters, and familiarize yourself with your best flood evacuation routes.”
Congresswoman Becca Balint, D-Vt., echoed his thanks in her own statement.
“My focus right now is ensuring Vermonters stay safe and know that my office is here to support with any resources people may need,” she stated. “This is a difficult time for our state with so many people, especially in vulnerable communities, struggling; please stay safe and avoid unnecessary risk to allow first responders to focus on urgent rescues.”
She urged Vermonters to sign up for hazardous weather alerts at vtalert.gov and reminded them they can call 211 if they need resources such as food or housing.
“So many people across the state are experiencing damage to their property and their communities,” Balint stated. “As flood conditions continue, I want to remind Vermonters to take care of themselves both physically and mentally. Many of us are reminded of the pain Tropical Storm Irene caused our communities in 2011. It is critical we take care of ourselves and our neighbors in the days to come as we begin to recover from the storm.”
For more information on what to do in a flood, people can visit HealthVermont.gov/Flood.
New England 511 has information on road closures in the region.
For information on where to get shelter, food and other social services people can dial 211 from anywhere in Vermont, visit Vermont211.org, or text your ZIP code to 898211. Texting works between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
If you’re in danger, call 911.