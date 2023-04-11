While it’s unclear what will happen with medication abortion access following recent court rulings, the Vermont attorney general has joined with other states to challenge the ruling, made by a federal judge in Texas, and taken other legal actions as well.

The Associated Press reports that an order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, announced Friday, put a hold on the Food and Drug Administration's 20-year-old approval of mifepristone, a commonly used abortion medication that’s used in conjunction with another drug, misoprostol. The AP also reports that a separate order, this one from U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, calls for the opposite to happen.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.