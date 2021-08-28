Peter Shumlin says he has no regrets about the unilateral decisions he made in order to get the state up and running again after Tropical Storm Irene. He was well aware that he was bypassing decades-old environmental regulations and sidestepping laws. He said he knew he was making people mad.
He said he knows his decisions were controversial — even among his own staff and administration who joined in some of the pushback — but as governor during the largest crisis the state had seen in generations, he was willing to take the chance.
“It would have led to a longer period of paralysis if we had not suspended good laws,” he said. “We would not have been able to rebuild … and get the state reconnected again.”
“You have to follow the rules when you’re the governor of a state that is functioning,” Shumlin said. “One of the lessons for me as a leader was when people’s lives are at stake, it’s OK to break the rules. … There were all kinds of arguments against what I did, what we did. … When you act unilaterally, without legislative input, and you’re suspending laws that are there for the right reasons, you take a lot of heat.”
Now teaching and consulting, Shumlin looks back on that weather event, which took place just months into the first of his three terms leading Vermont, with an eye toward the changes it had on the state — and the nation.
Shumlin described his frustration with the Federal Emergency Management Administration policy that would have provided funding to build back infrastructure to their pre-Irene conditions.
“That was idiocy to me,” he said. “I refused to do it. They required us to build back exactly as it was found. ... There was no consideration for the fact that climate change is happening and that Irene was a harbinger for us. … I told our team, ‘We’re not doing it.’”
So he called President Barack Obama, and gave him an earful about the flaw he saw in the policy. And then, later that year, when New Jersey and New York were hit during Hurricane Sandy, Shumlin found allies in then-governors Chris Christie and Andrew Cuomo, respectively.
Parallel with the state’s rebuilding after Irene, Shumlin and his team were working with Washington, D.C., to get the FEMA policy changed so that compensation would take into account modern-day standards and considerations.
“It had to make sense for a climate change future,” Shumlin said. “Vermont played a critical role in that policy change.”
As a result, “We came out with better infrastructure,” he said.
He talked about how Irene moved the needle from an elitist conversation about climate change theory to impactful discussions about wanting to avoid another Irene altogether.
“I believe that (climate change) is the biggest challenge humankind has ever faced,” the Democrat said. “If there is a silver lining, it’s that tragedies are leading to a more livable future. … It gives me hope. I am much more optimistic. Ten years later, that’s progress.”
While he speaks with great pride about the state’s rebounding and rebuilding, his “team” and citizens being Vermont Strong through the crisis, he said he wishes he had better seized an opportunity — money and the fact the state hospital needed either to be rebuilt or moved to a new facility — to add more beds for the state’s most-critical mentally ill patients.
“I was not going to go back to Waterbury,” he said of the state hospital and office complex wiped out by Irene. “That facility was the best example of discrimination against mental health.”
The debate raged, and his administration finally got approval for a state-of-the art facility in Berlin.
“We need more critical beds,” he said, pointing to the ongoing demand for mental health services for the state’s mentally ill, especially for critical beds. “I should have made it bigger. … You could call that a regret.”
Irene also had a profound impact on the governor, as well. He said he found himself feeling sad or frustrated by leading across so many fronts. But he noted that he had connected with many of the Vermonters he had consoled. He said he still wonders today how many of those people whose lives had touched him have fared over the last decade. He said he still finds their stories and strength inspiring.
“They had lost everything, every possession,” he said. “You always feel you want to make things better for people. And I couldn’t, and I found that very difficult. ... That’s the stuff that haunts you going forward.”
Shumlin tells the story of a visit to storm-ravaged Rochester, where he encountered a woman in her 80s whose mobile home had been completely washed downstream. She had lost everything but was helping others dig out the home of a neighbor whose home remained intact but damaged. He went over to console her, giving her a hug.
The governor said he had given many hugs and provided kind words to lots of individuals at that time, but the woman’s tears and words affected him.
“I gave her a hug and she started to cry. She said to me, ‘That’s exactly what I needed. I don’t know what I’m doing next,’” he said. “Sometimes it’s not about replacing somebody’s home. Sometimes you just have to be there for someone. … When you’re holding the hand of so much tragedy, regardless of how empathetic you were before it happened, you have a new level of respect and trust in human suffering and in humanity. It is a deep respect for simply caring together about our common humanity.”
He said for the next six years as governor, he tried to be sure that lesson never left him.
