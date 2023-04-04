WATERBURY — Vermonters on Medicaid are being told they need to make sure their contact information is up-to-date, since the state will resume checking if people are qualified for the program.

The rules and criteria around Medicaid eligibility have not changed, said Ginger Irish, director of communications and legislative affairs at the Department of Vermont Health Access. What has changed is the federal government is now telling states they have to resume annually checking whether their citizens on Medicaid still qualify.

