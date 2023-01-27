Lawmakers are hoping to put a dent in the housing crisis this year with bills being worked on in the House and Senate designed to make adding units in developed areas easier.
One of the bills is H.68, “An act relating to removing state and municipal regulatory barriers for fair zoning and housing affordability,” introduced by Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester, in the House Committee on Environment and Energy, of which he’s a ranking member.
Vermont will need to add 40,000 housing units to its stock during the next eight years, said Bongartz, referring to an estimate from the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.
“If we’re going to build that housing, the only place it makes sense to build it is in downtowns, otherwise we’re building in forest land, farmland, we’re creating sprawl,” Bongartz said, adding that many towns are under antiquated zoning laws that encourage low-density living in already developed areas.
“While many towns are moving in the direction of fixing that problem, others are taking a much longer time and this bill is designed to speed up the process and get it done quickly so we’ll be in a position to use the resources that we’re dedicating to building housing in the places that it makes the most sense to spend them,” said Bongartz.
The Senate also is working on a housing bill, according to Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs. It hadn’t yet been introduced as of Thursday.
“Housing has not had a moment like this in a long time, and it needs one,” said Ram Hinsdale. “Many topics we take on in the Legislature are broad, like education or transportation, and you have to think about a lot of the pieces. This housing crisis is multifaceted.”
The problem of housing encompasses a rise in homelessness, people experiencing homelessness for longer periods of time since the pandemic began, not enough duplexes, and not enough homes for people at varying stages in their lives.
“One statistic that stuck with me is that almost 70% of Vermont households are two people or less,” she said. “We have really large homes and not the right mix of options for people at different stages of life to get the housing they need.”
The Senate bill likely will feature many of the pieces found in H.68, she said. People seem to like making it easier to form duplexes, reduced parking space minimums, and a more comprehensive view of zoning rather than decisions made project-by-project.
Ram Hinsdale said many places in Vermont have inadvertently discouraged solutions such as emergency shelters and multi-family housing.
“People have had a picture in their minds of who is going to move in and that has created a sense that you need to keep everything as a large, single-family home when that’s not good for our communities, and it’s not good for the environment,” she said.
She said she believes the Senate bill will streamline permitting and offer incentives for the kinds of housing that’s needed in a given area. It also may take measures to mitigate the risks private landlords perceive when it comes to renting to folks who’ve been incarcerated or in recovery for substance abuse.
The bill likely will have some funding components, but the amounts contemplated aren’t yet fixed, she said.
Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin, also serves on the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs.
“I think there’s going to be more funding for housing, given the prices and challenges we have with housing, not subsidizing housing for lower-income people is really not an option at this point,” he said.
Demand for housing is up, he said, and there are factors such as dilapidation, an influx of second homeowners, and short-term rentals making the issue worse by limiting supply.
Brock said he is hoping to see more focus on mobile homes.
“Mobile homes have often gotten a bad rap because they don’t meet the ideal standard of top-notch housing, but mobile homes have changed over the years — a number are Energy Star rated and provide the kind of environmental protection people are looking for,” he said.
Mobile homes can be installed faster and for less money than other kinds of housing, he noted.
He said he’s hopeful some of the bills will make obtaining permits easier.
“Right now, we have a permitting process that is horribly duplicative,” he said.
In his recent budget address for fiscal year 2024, Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, discussed funding allocated to housing measures.
“We’ve already dedicated more than $400 million for emergency housing, shelter beds, temporary rental assistance and paying down back rent,” he stated. “My budget funds another $26 million in one-time dollars this year and sustains General Assistance housing.”
More long-term solutions are needed, he stated, mentioning the Vermont Housing Improvement Program. The governor said it has helped 300 families out of homelessness, “and because it improves existing buildings, it revitalizes neighborhoods and has helped us increase the number of units at about one-tenth the cost of other investments. So let’s continue this work, with $20 million through (the Budget Adjustment Act) and this budget.”
His budget adjustment calls for another $10 million for the Healthy Homes initiative, which Scott said will assist mobile home park residents with clean drinking water and wastewater system projects.
Scott also is proposing that $21.5 million be allocated to the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to create more affordable units for folks with lower incomes. His proposal calls for $20 million spent on a revolving loan fund aimed at creating more middle-income rental units.
Money is key, Scott said in his address, but so is the building regulatory system. His budget adjustment allocated $500,000 to a program that will help towns and cities update their zoning bylaws.
“We need more homes. Of all shapes and sizes, for all of our neighbors,” is the opening line of a letter endorsed by a dozen Vermont affordable housing agencies and sent to state leaders ahead of the legislative session.
NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, based in West Rutland, was one of the signatories.
The group called for $175 million to be invested in housing programs.
Heather Starzynski, executive director of NeighborWorks, said the programs that fix up existing housing stock and put it back on the market for purchase or rental are key.
“Money is the issue; this does take money, but one of the important things is we have incredible nonprofit developers in this state who are ready to continue to grow our housing stock that we already have for renters and for homeowners,” she said.
Starzynski said the lack of housing is creating an economic problem for Vermont. People moving here for work are having to turn down job offers because they can’t find suitable housing, and even people already living here find it hard to move to a new area for work.
“In general, I’m in favor of anything that will increase the housing stock,” said Jo Ann Troiano, executive director of the Montpelier Housing Authority.
Vermont needs more housing of all kinds, said Troiano, and needs to be affordable. She defines affordable as housing that costs no more than 30% of one’s income.
She’s also in favor of streamlining the permitting process. Even if one has funds, she said, it can take two or three years to build a housing project, and that’s when there’s no opposition or permitting hurdles to clear.
