MONTPELIER — The Vermont Human Rights Commission will have a new executive director by the end of the month.
The commission announced Monday that Big Hartman will replace Bor Yang as executive director on July 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 24, 2023 @ 12:51 pm
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Human Rights Commission will have a new executive director by the end of the month.
The commission announced Monday that Big Hartman will replace Bor Yang as executive director on July 31.
“Big is one of the best staff attorney investigators who has worked at the Human Rights Commission,” Yang, who has served the commission since 2018, stated in a release. “They bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the position. I have all of the confidence in their ability to move this agency forward.”
Hartman has been a staff attorney investigator with the commission since September 2021 where they worked on discrimination complaints. They’ve been an attorney for 18 years, graduating from Vermont Law School magna cum laude in 2005. Their previous work included representing Workers’ Compensation claims and personal injury cases at a Stowe law firm, in-house counsel for the Vermont State Employees’ Association, and at their own law firm, Welcoming Workplaces, which focused on preventing workplace harassment.
According to the release, Hartman will be the first outwardly queer, non-binary person to serve in this role with the commission.
“I want all members of the LGBTQI+, BIPOC, and disability communities to feel that the State of Vermont is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place to live and work,” stated Hartman. “Despite the progress that has been made, Vermonters still have much to do to eradicate discrimination. The amazing staff and devoted Commissioners at the Human Rights Commission will continue to serve as a crucial avenue of relief and justice for those who have faced discrimination in housing, public accommodations, or state employment.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.