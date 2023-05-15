While the Vermont House passed an $8.4 billion state budget on Friday, the wrangling over it might be far from done.

The vote in favor was 90-53, with six legislators absent, meaning Republican Gov. Phil Scott can now sign the budget bill into law, let it become law without his signature, or veto it.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.