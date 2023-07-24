Vermont’s hospitals will soon be presenting budgets to state health care regulators.
Hospitals have until Aug. 1 to submit their capital expenditures, but have already submitted several budget documents for the public to review.
The budget documents for each hospital can be viewed at the Green Mountain Care Board’s website at bit.ly/724budget.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is scheduled to present its budget to the Green Mountain Care Board on Aug. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The University of Vermont Health Network, which oversees the University of Vermont Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, and Porter Hospital, is scheduled to present on Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Copley Hospital’s presentation is slated for Aug. 21, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The meetings can be watched remotely through a number of ways. Information on how to access them is also online at bit.ly/724GMCB.
Last week, in a release, the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems described the budgets as “recovery budgets” and noted they were among the most complex and challenging to-date. The release cited years of challenges in the health care field made worse by the pandemic.
According to the news release, the hospital system has been working with others to try and address everything from housing shortages, transportation issues, primary care, long term care, mental health, and substance abuse. VAHHS claims that, on average, hospital margins are 2%.
“I am incredibly proud of our hospitals for building and submitting recovery budgets that demonstrate fiscal restraint, that are in line with health care inflation and generate only what is necessary to carry on our tradition of putting people and communities at the center of our work,” stated Mike Del Trecco, president and chief executive officer of VAHHS. “Much of the world has soundly moved on from COVID-19, and rightfully so, but its impacts on our health care system are profound and will be felt for years to come.”
According to VAHHS, the guidance the Green Mountain Care Board has given to hospitals with regard to increases was less than that of inflation. It claims the 8% growth the hospitals are asking for is in line with inflation, but more than what the board is looking for.
“This disparity is larger than in any year since the creation of the GMCB and something that VAHHS expressed concern over during the budget guidance setting process,” reads the association’s release.
At the end of May, the Green Mountain Care Board announced that it had voted unanimously to uphold the targets it had set for the state’s hospitals, which were to keep their net patient revenue under 8.6% over two years. This was in response to a letter VAHHS had sent the board asking it to revisit its guidelines.
“If hospitals follow the guidance, they risk either defaulting on their debt covenants and downgraded bond ratings or quickly cutting services to the community,” wrote Del Trecco in the letter, dated May 3. “If they build a budget that meets their fiscal and mission-driven responsibilities, hospitals will have little insight into what their approved budget will be until two weeks before the start of the fiscal year, creating instability and risking financial penalties under (state statute). Because this is a public process, either outcome will likely result in media coverage that will impact each hospital’s reputation and ability to recruit and retain health care workers.”
