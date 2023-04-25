A group of people based in Lincoln plan to push the state to develop more comprehensive rules around private airstrips.

Sara Laird, of Save Vermont Airspace, which has a website at savevtairspace.org, said Tuesday that where she lives, a private airstrip has led to a fair amount of local controversy with debates and appeals at the local zoning level. She said other places have experienced these controversies and her group plans to ask state lawmakers to take a look at it.

