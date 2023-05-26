Republican Gov. Phil Scott all but said at a Friday news conference that he’ll veto the state budget proposed by lawmakers.
“I don’t think anybody is going to be very surprised if I veto this bill, but there’s always an opportunity to find a different way, and we’ve got another 24 hours to think about that,” Scott said.
He spent most of the time with reporters talking about how the state intends to handle the ending of a pandemic-era practice of sheltering otherwise homeless people in hotels and motels via vouchers.
It’s that emergency housing issue that has led to some uncertainty about whether the Democrat-dominated Legislature will have enough votes to override the veto.
The budget passed the House on a vote of 90-53, with six legislators absent, and with several Democrats and Progressives on record as saying they voted “no” because it doesn’t contain funds for the vouchers, which they say must be extended to help people in the short-term while other efforts to make more housing available take shape.
The governor said the hotel vouchers were meant to house people who’d otherwise be in congregate shelters and in danger of spreading the virus.
“And while it made sense in the beginning, after three years, it is clear that it’s not working as well as it needs to,” he said.
The voucher program doesn’t require those using it to avail themselves of any other services, he said.
“When you consider many in the program are no better off than when they were three years ago, after spending almost $200 million, you can see why we might conclude there must be a better way,” he said.
He maintains his administration has been working to get those using the vouchers into more permanent situations.
Scott said he has told Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, and the Division of Fire Safety, to work with local governments to identify rental housing units that are off the market because of safety or code issues, so that they can use the Vermont Housing Improvement Program to become rentable again. He said he’s also asked Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore to help identify communities with enough water infrastructure for more housing. By June 30 he wants a report from his administration’s housing leaders on how funds can be used the quickest.
He’s also given the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Agency of Natural Resources, Agency of Transportation, and others under his direction to figure out by July 28 what regulatory barriers there are to the creation of housing.
“They will report back to me on any flexibility that exists and whether temporary suspension of some rules and regulations would get us there faster,” the governor said. “Again, there’s a lot going on and we acknowledge that moving away from this pandemic emergency program is going to be a challenge for some, but we’re going to work with them as best we can to help them through it.”
Jenney Samuelson, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said the agency has been – and will be – working to create more shelter space.
“We know that not everyone will be ready on June 1 and July 1 so we’re putting in safety nets for populations who don’t have other alternatives,” she said. “The agency is going to increase the capacity in our current shelters.”
She noted that the General Assistance Housing Program will see some expansion to its eligibility. Currently, it excludes families with children older than 6, but new criteria beginning July 1 will allow it to shelter families with school-age children up to 18 years old. The normal 28-day in a calendar year limit will also renew come July 1.
“We will be restarting the General Assistance Housing Program on July 1 and expanding eligibility to those families who have children,” she said.
The General Assistance Housing Program existed before the pandemic and was used to shelter people who didn’t have a place to be on freezing nights during winter. It’s been the mechanism used to house otherwise homeless people during the pandemic, with expanded eligibility.
The state budget was delivered to the governor somewhat early, on Monday, with urging from Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-South Burlington, for him to make a decision on it soon, given the funds it allocates toward the housing crisis.
Some of the legislators who voted “no” on the budget have also said they may vote to sustain a veto until something is done to address the short-term housing needs of those using the voucher program. Homeless advocates across the state have warned of a “humanitarian disaster” should the program end now and now when there’s more housing units for those folks to move into.
Rutland City Mayor Mike Doenges said last week he expects 190 vouchers will be up in June, and another 240 to 260 to end in July. How many people that encompasses is unclear. In Rutland, the plan is to help some find transportation to other housing, which the city and hotel owners will assist with. On June 14-15 the city will hold a “resource day” at Vermont State Fairgrounds informing people of their various options.
Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven in Barre City, said last week that about three quarters of the people using vouchers that he’s spoken to say they do not know where they will be sleeping once the vouchers end. About $12,000 has been raised by the shelter to provide individuals with tents and other gear for sleeping outside, while it is also looking to free up as many shelter beds as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.