MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday that he’s signed a new bill into law related to elections.
The bill is H.42, “An act relating to temporary alternative procedures for annual municipal meetings and electronic meetings of public bodies.”
He released a statement after its signing: “I’m signing this bill at the request of Vermont municipalities who value an extension to pandemic-era flexibilities. ... However, I have concerns with the removal of the disclosure of per pupil costs from Vermonters when voting. Voters deserve this transparency, and I see no defensible reason why we should extend its omission from ballots.”
Scott, a Republican, noted that for the past few years when signing election laws, he’s called on the Legislature to extend the automatic mailing of ballots including municipal and primary elections.
“As I have said, we should all support increasing voter participation,” he stated. “Currently, universal mail-in voting only applies to general elections, which already has the highest voter turnout. I look forward to reading the Office of the Secretary of State’s report this month, as required by Act 60 of 2021, on how we can implement universal vote by mail for all elections this biennium, thus increasing accessibility and participation in the democratic process for all Vermont elections.”
