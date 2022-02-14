BARRE TOWN — The Vermont Foodbank will temporarily move its distribution center and offices due to an ongoing renovation.
According to a news release, the renovations at the foodbank's headquarters and warehouse in the Wilson Industrial Park are expected to take 10 months to complete. The distribution center and offices will move to 780 East Barre Road in Barre on March 1. The current distribution site will be closed to the public on Feb. 25 and 28 and March 1 for Town Meeting Day. Operations will resume at the new location on March 2.
The foodbank's distribution centers in Brattleboro and Rutland will be unaffected by this move and no impacts are expected for the organization's services and distributions across the state.
Those with questions about pickups, deliveries or other services provided at the Barre facility can call 802-476-3341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.