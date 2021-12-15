BARRE TOWN — A representative of the Vermont Foodbank has told Barre Town officials the nonprofit organization is ready for its next phase of renovations at the Wilson Industrial Park.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Jonathan Williams, the foodbank’s senior grants and contracts manager. Williams was there to obtain a letter of support for a grant the foodbank will apply for to help fund the next phase of its renovations at its distribution center and headquarters.
Williams said the foodbank had planned to finish its renovations this year, but the coronavirus pandemic caused unforeseen increases in costs for labor and materials.
“We are now expecting the next phase of the renovation to begin March 1, 2022, and end at the conclusion of next year,” he said.
Williams said the foodbank had obtained a $500,000 Vermont Community Development Grant with the town’s help to start off the renovations. The project had been estimated to cost $5.7 million in 2019. He said the foodbank will again seek a grant for this next phase for $516,443 to cover the increased costs which are about 15% more than what was originally budgeted. Williams said this money will come from pandemic relief dollars that are being distributed by the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The application deadline is Dec. 27 and he said the foodbank needs a letter of support from the town as part of the application.
The first phase of the renovation involved expanding the parking lot, building a canopy over the loading docks and constructing an external cooler and freezer at the facility because the previous cooler and freezer were not big enough to serve the foodbank’s needs.
He said the next phase will focus on renovations to the office space and the warehouse. Williams said the foodbank also will buy cooler doors, an electric pallet truck and a ride-along jack.
Williams said the foodbank has seen an increased need due to the pandemic so getting the first phase completed was “very timely.” He said the new cold storage space quintupled the foodbank’s cooler and freezer capacity.
“And because of the pandemic, we are distributing more fresh food and more local food than ever before, again due partly to supply chain issues. It’s easier to source food from Vermont farmers, Vermont growers locally and distribute it than getting it from Canada or elsewhere,” he said.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he hadn’t realized the foodbank had been in Barre Town since 2000. Williams said the organization originally had about 25 people working there and it now employs more than 80 with some working across the state.
The board voted unanimously to approve the letter of support. Board members thanked Williams for the foodbank’s work and said they were glad it was located in the town.
