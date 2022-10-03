A program created during the pandemic that has distributed 3.2 million meals will continue to do so.
The Vermont Everyone Eats program announced last week it will carry on through the end of September though it didn’t say for how long aside from indicating it would be available through the holiday season and the “coldest months,” according to a news release
The program buys food from producers and sellers and distributes it to those in need of food assistance. Since August 2020 it has provided $32 million to Vermont restaurants and $3 million to farmers and other producers.
The program is being funded mostly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with 10% coming from the state.
According to the program, it distributes about 29,000 meals a week statewide, working with 700 restaurants and food producers.
Information about the program, including how to go about getting a meal, can be found at vteveryoneeats.org
