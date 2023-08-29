The state is reminding flood victims that they can apply for up to $20,000, and in some cases more, in grants to help them recover.

Brett Long, deputy commissioner of the Department of Economic Development, said Tuesday that many Vermonters are still cleaning up from the historic floods that impacted the state in July and that many he’s spoken to don’t know about the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com