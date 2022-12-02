Vermont homeowners will see their education taxes rise, on average, by about 4% next year, according to the state’s Department of Taxes.
Commissioner of Taxes Craig Bolio released the “December 1 letter” late on Thursday. The letter, delivered annually to lawmakers, forecasts the education tax yields for those paying the residential rate, as well as those paying the non-homestead tax rate.
This is for the 2024 fiscal year.
Average property tax bills are expected to rise 3.7%, according to Bolio’s letter, which notes there are many factors and variables that go into one’s tax bills, and not all of them are known just yet.
A big factor in the rate will be the $63 million surplus in the Education Fund, left over from the 2023 fiscal year.
“Statute mandates that the forecast use the entire surplus to reduce the projected property tax rates, which means if a portion of the surplus is used for other purposes the rates will be different than projected,” writes Bolio. He adds that Republican Gov. Phil Scott had recommended the Legislature use all of the surplus to reduce 2024 taxes.
The homestead yield is expected to be $15,479, up from the current year’s $13,314. The income yield is expected to be $17,600, versus the current year’s $15,948. The average equalized homestead rate is expected to be down 7 cents, while the non-homestead read should be down 8 cents.
This will be impacted by the common level of appraisal, or CLA, and education spending. The CLA is a metric used to equalize education property tax rates around the state. A lower CLA translates to a higher tax rate.
According to Bolio, CLAs are expected to be different by location and that education spending is likely to be higher.
“The substantial reduction in the Common Level of Appraisal remains a significant factor in calculating property tax rates for many communities around our state,” stated Bolio in the letter. “Vermonters should understand that there is more to the story than the equalized rates forecasted by this letter.”
Ted Plemenos, chief financial officer at Rutland City Public Schools, stated in an email on Friday that last year a surplus of $95 million was used to increase the yield by 18%, resulting in some actual reductions in the school’s homestead tax rate.
“The good news is that a higher-than-expected surplus in the state’s Education Fund of more than $63 million will be returned to taxpayers to help offset increases in their homestead tax bills and rates,” Plemenos stated. “On the other hand, higher property values and education spending, which have both been impacted by higher inflation, are still expected to result in an overall increase in total homestead tax bills in the coming year.”
