Masks will soon be optional in Vermont courthouses, the state announced this week.
The Vermont Judiciary issued a statement that they would amend Administrative Order 49, which lists restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, effective Sept. 6. Masks will be recommended but not required under the amended order.
"In courtrooms, the presiding judicial officer has discretion to modify the masking requirement based on the consideration of health and safety factors," the statement read. "The directive maintains the existing requirements on social distancing and health screening.
Some parts of the order, like those on remote hearings, email filing and email service, will be replaced by permanent rules. Others, like the relaxed the timelines for responding to requests for public records, will be phased out.
After Sept. 6, the statement says, the remaining provisions of the order will be measures on judicial bureau remote hearings, Supreme Court oral arguments, foreclosure and eviction notifications and procedures for Court committees, boards, and commissions. Permanent rules on those are expected to take effect Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.