MONTPELIER — The state’s broadband board is asking employers, schools and others to encourage as many people as they can to challenge the federal government’s broadband coverage maps if they’re speeds aren’t accurate.
For months now, the Vermont Community Broadband Board has been saying that the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map isn’t accurate.
This is a problem because the maps will determine how much federal aid the state gets to build out its broadband infrastructure. If they show the state has better coverage than it does, that means less money to get the work done.
The deadline to file a challenge is Friday. This can be done by going online at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home or by calling the Consumer Affairs Hotline at 800-622-4496. More resources on how to challenge the broadband maps can be found at bit.ly/0109FFC online.
“Reliable internet is crucial for running a successful business and something all our employees should have access to at home,” stated Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, in a news release from the Vermont Community Broadband Board. “That’s why we’re asking them to check their addresses and challenge any incorrect information. Better internet means better business in Vermont and more opportunity for all Vermonters.”
According to Christine Hallquist, executive director of Vermont Community Broadband Board, for every $50 million Vermont gets in federal aid, it will lower the average Vermonter’s internet bill by $10 a month.
“The FCC map poses a challenge to Vermont’s broadband build-out,” stated Hallquist in the release. “The map is missing or incorrectly lists the location of over 60,000 broadband-serviceable locations. The map also lists service availability levels far beyond what the state has found through its mapping and what we are hearing about from residents. This is the chance for Vermonters to join together and challenge incorrect data and make broadband more affordable.”
While each state is getting at least $100 million for broadband infrastructure, there’s an additional $37.1 billion to be distributed based on need.
