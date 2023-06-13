The state’s broadband board has scheduled several meetings to hear from Vermonters about what their coverage is like.

Vermont Community Broadband Board announced Monday that it’s holding several in-person listening sessions, one in Brattleboro on Wednesday; Rutland on Saturday; Newport on Monday; June 22 in Burke; and June 27 in Swanton. The events are free to attend. Those who show up will get a $20 gas card for their travel expenses and be provided with snacks.