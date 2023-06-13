The state’s broadband board has scheduled several meetings to hear from Vermonters about what their coverage is like.
Vermont Community Broadband Board announced Monday that it’s holding several in-person listening sessions, one in Brattleboro on Wednesday; Rutland on Saturday; Newport on Monday; June 22 in Burke; and June 27 in Swanton. The events are free to attend. Those who show up will get a $20 gas card for their travel expenses and be provided with snacks.
The board wants to hear about the current state of broadband service, barriers to accessing it, affording it, or using it, and what might be done to make things better.
The board has a web page, bit.ly/613Broadband, where information on times and locations can be found, along with links to online listening sessions.
People can also send their comments to the board by email, vcbb.info@vermont.gov, in wiring to VCBB, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620, or by calling 800-622-4496.